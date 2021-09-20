James Edward Hunt III “Jim”, a long-time resident of Paris, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 after an extended illness.
Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 30, 1963 to James Edward Hunt Jr. and Gail Baker Hunt.
After several family relocations, he grew up in Atlanta where he was involved with Indian Guides, Boy Scouts and sports. He graduated from Marist High School in Atlanta.
Jim studied architecture and building construction at Auburn University and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University with a degree in Construction Science in 1986. Jim was an enthusiastic member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a versatile athlete playing football, baseball and tennis throughout high school and college.
Upon graduation, he worked in the Dallas/Ft Worth area in commercial construction as a project engineer/estimator.
Settling in Paris in 1998, he worked for Harrison, Walker & Harper on multiple construction projects including historical renovations of several courthouses in the area. He was involved with Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris.
Jim was a wonderful and loving father. He was well regarded as a kind, gentle and loving man who had a great sense of humor. He will be sorely missed.
Jim is survived by his two children, James Edward Hunt IV and Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, of Paris, Texas; his mother, Gail Baker Hunt, of Kingsland, Georgia; and three sisters, Kelly Hunt Jinks, of Kingsland, Georgia, Shannon Hunt Wood, of Orlando, Florida, Mary Catherine Hunt Kessler, of College Station, Texas, Stephanie Huff, the mother of his children; and Janette Hines, his girlfriend.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Hunt Jr.; and his youngest sister, Cary Allison Hunt Hegg.
Services for Jim will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel/Pavilion in Paris, Texas (SW corner of cemetery off Church Street).
