As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, Sonic Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country.
During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help Sonic determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials.
In Powderly, Olivia Dyck at Aaron Parker Elementary School was selected to receive a donation of $247.15 for classroom supplies for the project “Wobble Baby!”
In Paris, two teachers at one school were selected to receive a total donation of $3,488.86 for classroom supplies as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign.
The winners were Amanda King and Kendra Waldroup at North Lamar High School. King’s projects were “Organization Needs,” “Chef Knives for All” and “Kitchen Tools for Success!” Waldroup’s projects were “Community Service/Project Based Learning,” “Bar Stools for Labs Part 1” and “Bar Stools for Labs Part 2.”
Since launching the Limeades for Learning initiative in 2009, Sonic has donated more than $20 million and supported over 35,000 classrooms, providing funding for necessary learning materials requested by teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose.
“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of Sonic Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”
From Sept. 27 through Oct. 24, Sonic fans voted on LimeadesforLearning.com to determine which projects received funding, totaling $1 million.
“Through their Fall Voting Campaign, Sonic Drive-In has provided essential supplies that will help hundreds of students flourish and empower their teachers during this unpredictable school year,” said Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re celebrating Sonic’s milestone of donating $20 million over the past 13 years through DonorsChoose. Because of their ongoing partnership, classroom visions have come true for teachers in every state in our nation.”
Sonic’s support for teachers takes place all-year long and now in the form of an extra special rewards program exclusively for educators called the Sonic Teachers’ Circle. By joining, teachers will receive exclusive rewards redeemable when placing an order online on the Sonic website or in the Sonic App.
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.