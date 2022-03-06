Evan Jay Lloyd was born to Roger and Brenda Lloyd on Dec. 11, 1960.
He passed away peacefully at home in Paris, Texas on Feb. 28 2022, he was 61 years old.
Evan attended East and West High Schools in Mankato and graduated in 1979.
Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Army. He trained in Fort Hood, Texas and was honorably discharged after six years of service. He loved Texas so he stayed there.
He came back to Mankato for a short while where he met the love of his life, Nancy Vee, of Hanska. They moved back to Texas and were married for 34 years.
They have two grown children, Roger, of Paris, Texas and Dana, of Mankato, Minnesota; and one grandson, Dayton, of Paris, Texas.
Evan worked for Kimberly Clark for 33 years, he retired in 2020. Evan worked long hours but when he wasn't working he enjoyed golfing, swimming, long walks and he was a football fanatic. He also loved spending time with his family and grandson Dayton. He was a Christian man with strong beliefs and a good sense of humor. He enjoyed entertaining others with his jokes.
Evan is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Paris, Texas; son, Roger, of Paris, Texas; daughter, Dana, of Mankato, Minnesota; and grandson, Dayton, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Trudy (Lyle) Kunkel, of Mankato, Minnesota, Tracy Brown, of Mankato, Tanya Jones (Matt Schultz), of Lake Crystal; and brother, Eddie Lloyd, of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews.
Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Lloyd and Brenda Lloyd-Seykora; brother, Elliot Lloyd.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.