On Friday, Bradley Eatherly was arrested in the 1100 block of 23rd Street SE after officers received several complaints of gunfire and threats with a firearm. He was arrested without incident, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the police department for booking.
Traffic stop ends with arrest
Officers arrested Chase Alan Aills while investigating another call in the 400 block of 4th Street SW. He was taken into custody without incident, charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display driver’s license and failure to appear non-traffic, and the investigation on the other crime will continue.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 358 calls for service and made seven arrests during the weekend.
