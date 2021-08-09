Clara Faye Roach, 93, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery pavilion, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen and the Rev. Jacob Kelso officiating. No visitation has been scheduled.
She was born on March 3, 1928 in Taylor Town, Texas, to John Oscar and Clara Dodd Gordon. She attended Living Word Pentecostal Church.
Clara is survived by her children, Jerry Lynn Roach, Hava Jane Chote, Christopher Dewayne Roach and wife, Kim, Debra Jean Jones and husband, Travis, Margie May Dozier and husband, Dexter, Danny Lynn Roach and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Jeff Roach, Keith Roach, Don Roach, Gregory Roach, Jerry Jones, Chris Jones, Karen Basinger, Jason Dozier, Rachelle Kelso, Daniel Roach, Hunter Roach, Heather Roach, Lynn Chote, Kathy Chote, Michael Chote, Randy Chote, Sherry Chote, Vonda Chote, Terry Chote; sisters, Joyce Thomblin; brothers, John Gordon, Troy Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.B. Roach; daughter, Rebecca Faye Roach; parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the Roach family at fry-gibbs.com.
