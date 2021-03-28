EDITOR'S NOTE: North Lamar ISD voters go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million bond election to improve academic facilities, purchase buses, improve technology and athletic facilities and add an addition to the high school for the fine arts program. In the upcoming weeks, we will take a look at each of the five propositions on the ballot. This story is Part 2.
Fine arts students will enjoy expanded facilities at North Lamar High School and district athletes will see improved playing fields if voters give approval to Proposition D — Athletics and Proposition E — Fine Arts as part of a total $51.55 million bond election May 1.
Proposition E — Fine Arts comes with a price tag of $4.2 million and would provide for the construction of a new band hall and the reconfiguration of the existing band hall for shared use by theater, choir and band.
The athletic proposal comes in at $2.075 million and includes a resurfaced track and improvement to baseball, softball and football fields as well as improvements to the district’s indoor athletic facility.
Longtime coach and 1988 North Lamar graduate Jimmy Fendley told trustees at a Jan. 27 meeting about deteriorating athletic facilities that are dangerous and cause lost revenue to the district because of missed tournament opportunities, not to mention the cost of leasing baseball and softball fields when those at home are too muddy for play.
“The track is in bad shape and is not safe,” Fendley said in a report from the 33-member Community Advisory Committee, which studied district needs during a two-year period. “And have you been to the baseball field lately? It’s the worst athletic field we have on campus. At 8 to 10 feet below the football field, you can’t keep water off it.”
Fendley noted the varsity baseball program has played only six home games out of 30 in two seasons, forcing the district to rent baseball fields at Chisum ISD at a $500 cost per game.
In a nutshell, Fendley said all fields need to be elevated, reworked with proper drainage and sodded with new grass. Proposition D includes $485,000 for an elevated and improved football field and $250,000 to resurface the track around it. Improvements to the baseball field come in at $475,000 and the softball field at $255,000. Drainage also is the cause of damage to the indoor athletic facility, and the 15-year old artificial turf needs replacement. Total cost is $610,000.
The $4.2 million fine arts proposal would provide for a new 9,000-square-foot band hall addition on the north parking lot, expansions to practice rooms to get students out of corridors and restrooms where many now practice, and a 2,000-square-foot alteration to parts of the existing band hall to serve as a second practice hall, black-box combo and recital hall.
“We have included a proposal that would allow our students to work daily in theater, choir and band without having constant distraction and hindrances to their growth,” North Lamar parent Corey Jones said during the Jan. 27 facilities report meeting. “I can only imagine the potential for future generations if we invest in them, and the work they do daily.”
Longtime band director Randy Jones talked more specifically last week about the fine arts program, its needs, and what choir, drama, art and band mean to students at North Lamar.
The current band hall is not acoustically safe, Jones said, explaining that the current facility was designed for roughly 60 students, and the North Lamar band now has more than double the number. The lack of storage space is a problem, not to mention the need for more appropriate practice rooms for both band and choir, a safety concern with students practicing in the hallways.
Realizing $4.2 million is a lot of money, Jones said just over one-third of all high school students participate in fine arts programs.
“We’re talking about probably the finest fine art programs in the state of Texas,” Jones said, noting both the band and drama department have won state honors and participated at the state level several times in the past few years, and the choir continues to send students to All-State Choir. Such notoriety on the state level means scholarships for students.
“Band students alone received more than three quarters of a million dollars in college scholarships year before last, before Covid hit,” Jones said. “They all won’t be music majors, but it gets them to college where they can become engineers, nurses, doctors and such. Colleges seek out our students because of their high level of performance, and the high level of teaching we provide.”
Fine arts programs are just good for students, Jones said.
“Band, for instance, is the only activity in school where a student uses both sides of the brain at the same time,” Jones said. “Reading music exercises one side of the brain and the playing of an instrument and marching uses the other side.”
But more than the academic potential fine arts programs encourage, Jones said participation in band, choir and drama gives students a place to feel secure in a troubled world and a place where they can learn firsthand what it means to have a good work ethic, to get along in a group and to witness what real leadership looks like.
To be eligible to cast a ballot in the May 1 election, voters must live in the district and be registered to vote by Thursday. Early voting, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. begins April 19 and ends April 27 in four locations with weekend voting available from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 and April 25. Early voting is to take place at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris, Aaron Parker Elementary, 98 CR 44112 in Powderly, Direct Volunteer Fire Department, 20317 FM 79 in Sumner and Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. Election day voting will be at the administration building.
