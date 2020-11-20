Glenda Ruth Mitchell Watson

Glenda “GaGa” Ruth Mitchell Watson, 79, of Cunningham, went to her eternal resting place to be with the love of her life Bural Dean Watson on Nov. 17, 2020, at CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home and the services have been set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Life Tabernacle Church, with Frankie Norwood officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services and interment will conclude at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Texas.
Glenda Ruth, was the daughter of Howard Taft and Velma Earline Ellis Mitchell and was born on July 30, 1941 in Crosbyton, Texas.
She attended and graduated from Plainview High School.
Following graduation, she married Bural Dean Watson on Sept. 26, 1958, in Plainview, Texas. In 1964, she and Bural moved to Houston, Texas where they began Watson Painting and Drywall and Dean Watson Construction. She remained the secretary and bookkeeper for the business until 1983. In 1983, they moved to Cunningham and established Dean Watson Trucking. She then began working at Deport National Bank in 1984 as secretary of the bank President until 1992.
She was a member of Cunningham Baptist Church. She had a love for cooking, baking, shopping, politics, but most of all she was the glue that kept her family together. She was a “GaGa“ to her family and everyone that knew her. Glenda was the GREATEST wife, mother, aunt and GaGa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bural Dean Watson, which she thought the world of; her parents; two brothers, Taft Mitchell and Harlan Mitchell; one sister, Janice Kennelly; sisters-in-law, Alice Mitchell and Nita Watson Brillon; and two brothers-in-law, Dewey Watson and LaDell Watson.
Survivors include, her three daughters, Susie Watson Hicks (Willie), Deidra Watson and Deborah Cole, all of Cunningham; grandchildren, Kendra Yaross (Mike), of Pattonville, Amy Hicks Robinson (Kyle), of Midland, Makynzi Watson, of Reno, Kaitlynd Compton (Cody), of Sumner, Chelsey Cole, River Cole (Baylee), of Pattonville and Shanie Cole, of Blossom; great-grandchildren, Gyven Robinson, Kyndal Yaross, Madox Yaross, Cason Compton and Oliver Dean Watson; brother-in-law, James Watson (Joann); and sister-in-law, Peggy Watson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Willie Caldwell, Mike Yaross, Mark Mitchell, Jeff Mitchell, Johnny Greer, River Dean Cole, Gyven Robinson, Cody Compton, Mason Greer, Kyle Lewis, Joey Robinson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Mitchell, David Mitchell, Ronald Hicks, Shane Morton, Bruce Watson, Brad Watson, Jarvis Watson, Steven Mitchell, Tanner Mitchell, Kyler Mitchell, Justice Greer, Dakota Greer, Tony Brillon, Donny Watson, Heath Sessums, Chance Bankhead, Jerrod Bankhead and Leslie Fern Taylor.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Elara Caring Home Health in Paris, Texas, especially, Cassie Bland, RN, Jana Allen, LVN, Kacy Mills, HHA, Jeremy Nelms, PT, Lacy Penwell, PTA, Leah Laster, PTA, Renea Cope, RN, Kalee Sherwood, LVN. Also, a tremendous thank you to the wonderful ICU staff at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs, Texas and the Cardiovascular ICU staff at Christus St Michael’s Health System in Texarkana, Texas, especially her nurse, Cassie. Also, a very special Thank You to her caregivers, Makynzi Watson and Vicki Malone.
Although our precious GaGa is no longer with us on this earth we know she is rejoicing above in Heaven. We want you to know that you were one of a kind and our heart and soul. We will remember all of the wonderful memories we made together. We Will Always Love You, A Bushel and a Peck. YOU ARE OUR SUNSHINE!
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.