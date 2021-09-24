Amanda Gail Gilbert, 29, of Paris, was arrested by Paris police on Van Zandt Street on Thursday. Gilbert was taken into custody on an outstanding parole violation warrant charge and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating vehicle burglary
Police investigated a reported vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Church Street on Thursday. Police were told the unlocked vehicle was missing several items, including an Xbox game system, cash and two pistols. The incident is under investigation.
Police check out reported bad check
On Thursday, police responded to the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 to check out a reported theft. Police were told that on Sept. 16, a man bought a zero turn lawn mower and paid $9,500 with a check that bounced. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and made one arrest Thursday.
