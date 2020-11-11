Virginia Ann Bell Thompson, of Paris, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the United Pentecostal Church, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery with Michael Womack, Caleb Richardson, Seth Jones, Hudson Jones, Waymon Creamer and Randy Armstrong serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Ann, the daughter of Larry and Virginia Bell, was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in Deport, Texas.
She graduated from Cunningham High School in 1964. Following graduation, she attended Paris Junior College for two years. She began working for McCuistion Regional Medical Center in 1972 and continued to work for the hospital after they merged with St. Joseph’s Hospital. She retired from Paris Regional Medical Center in 2006. Her career with the hospital spanned 34 years where she was employed as Medical Staff Coordinator.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phyness “Sonny Thompson; her parents, Larry and Virginia Bell; a sister, Linda Ray; grandparents, Ural and Ida DeShong; grandparents, A.D. and Viola Temple Bell; and Valerie Vanderburg, who was an integral part of her family; and the father of her children, Teddy Dean Jones.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by a son, Rodney Jones and wife, Becky, of Paris; a daughter, Crystal Richardson and husband, Rod, of Paris; and son, Jeff Jones and wife, Vicki, of Paris; grandchildren, Michael Womack, of Paris, Courtney Womack, of Paris, Seth Jones, of Paris, Hudson Jones, of Paris, Makynzi Watson, of Paris, Caleb Richardson, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Cody Richardson and wife, Amber, of Little Rock, Arkansas; great-grandson, Oliver Dean Watson, of Paris; brother, David Bell and wife, Denise, of Paris; and brother, Michael Bell, of Dallas; sister-in-law, Nell Thompson, of Blossom; and brother-in-law, Luke Hale, of Vichy, Missouri; along with many nieces, cousins and a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Outreach Ministry of the United Pentecostal Church, 5075 Loop 286 SE, Paris, TX 75460.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
