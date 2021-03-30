With the state now 16 weeks into its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Red River Valley has dropped to lows not seen since before summer 2020.
There were 60 active cases in Lamar County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That’s down considerably from 246 a month ago, and that was down from 627 on Jan. 27 after peaking at 1,045 on Jan. 25. Lamar County has led the region in active cases since the pandemic began. Red River County on Monday had nine active cases, Fannin County had 13 and Delta County had 37, according to state data.
Hospitalizations also are down considerably after peaking in the weeks following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Covid-19 hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Paris, Clarksville, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant, fell to 1.48% on Sunday, the latest day for which the data is available. That rate peaked Jan. 11 at 23.4% during a time when all TSA F counties were placed under stricter business opening and capacity guidelines as the rate stayed above 15% for about a month.
After four months of restricting vaccine eligibility to frontline health care workers and others at high risk for severe infection, every Texan age 16 and older on Monday became eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Texas has administered 10 million vaccine doses, and nearly 13% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, The Texas Tribune reported Sunday.
More than 35,000 doses of Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the Red River Valley. Paris city officials say nearly 14,000 of those doses have been given in Lamar County since Jan. 18, while Fannin County officials say 11,000 doses have been administered in clinics throughout the county. Hundreds of doses also have gone to providers in Red River and Delta counties.
Thousands more doses are on the way this week. As vaccine hubs, Paris-Lamar County Health District and Texoma Medical Center in Bonham will receive the lion’s share. The state is sending 1,000 Moderna doses to Paris-Lamar County Health District and 1,170 Pfizer-BioNTech doses to TMC Bonham, according to the state’s vaccine allocation list. Also in Fannin County, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Moore Unit will receive 100 Moderna doses while the Cole unit will get 100 Johnson & Johnson doses. Sai Drugs in Bonham also will receive 100 Johnson & Johnson doses.
One hundred Moderna doses also are on the way for Paris Regional Medical Center Group-Clarksville, and 200 Moderna doses are being sent to Carevide Cooper in Delta County, according to the state’s allocation list.
Fannin County has closed its Vaccine Call Center. Anyone who was registered will be scheduled through the county’s scheduling center until the list is exhausted, County Judge Randy Moore said. Anyone looking for a vaccine in Fannin County is encouraged to register through a provider, including Puckett Family Clinic, Fannin Pharmacy, Brookshire’s Pharmacy and Leonard Pharmacy.
Reservations for Lamar County’s April 2 clinic can be made at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. There is no cost associated with vaccination, officials said. Anyone in the U.S. may register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.