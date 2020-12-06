Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will present its annual “Christmas at the Maxey House” from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s event highlights the Long family’s Christmas traditions. Visitors will be invited to step into a Victorian family’s home in the midst of preparing for and celebrating Christmas. Self-guided Christmas tours of the house will be offered to the public. The event is an opportunity for visitors to see how the Christmas of today is both different and similar to a Victorian family’s Christmas, as many of our current Christmas traditions arose from the Victorians’ Christmas celebrations.
During the event, visitors will learn about Victorian Christmas traditions like Christmas cards, decorations and gift giving and the Longs’ Christmas dinner. Along with learning about these topics, visitors will have the opportunity to view artifacts that are known to be associated with the Longs’ Christmas celebrations during the early 1900s.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 5 years old and younger. Reservations for the self-guided tours are required. Tours will be given every 30 mins throughout the evening. Masks are required to tour the house and sanitizing stations are available in the house.
“Christmas at the Maxey House” will take place at the Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 S. Church St. For more information or to make your reservation, please contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716 or visit the site’s website, visitsbmh.com, or the site’s Facebook page, visitsambellmaxeyhouse or email kristie.lee@thc.texas.gov to set up your reservation time.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868, during the height of Reconstruction, as the home of Sam Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey was a Mexican-American War veteran, a Confederate general and a two-term U.S. Senator. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. For information, visit visitsbmh.com.
