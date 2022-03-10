Curtis Ray Walker Jr. , 84, of Cooper, Texas passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas, with the Rev. Jake Vaughn officiating.
A Come and Go visitation will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home.
Curtis was born in Crossroads, Texas on Nov. 28, 1937, to Curtis Ray Walker Sr. and Nolene Pearl “Cross” Walker. They have preceded him in death.
Curtis married Suzanne Kelter on Dec. 20,1978. He was a Vocational Agriculture teacher at Sulphur Bluff for 30 years, raised cattle, farmed, was a Lifetime member of Texas Vocational Agricultural Association, President of the Delta County Farm Bureau board.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Walker, of Cooper, Texas; sons, Wesley R. Walker and wife, Sarah, of Cooper, Texas, Dusty Wilson and wife, Julymar, of Orlando Florida; four grandchildren, Ronan Walker, Chloe Walker, Kiera Walker and Kegan Walker; a sister, Janie Vandiver and husband, Larry, of Cooper, Texas.
