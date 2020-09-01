Republican Pat Fallon, a state senator relinquishing his seat after his nomination to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe on the November ballot, will be visiting Lamar County as a guest of the Association of Lamar County Republicans.
Fallon will be the group’s guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. at the Republican Election headquarters, 129 S. Main St. in Paris.
