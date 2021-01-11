Bart Stephen Benefield, 50, of Paris, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2020 at his home.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Bart was born on Jan. 16, 1970 to William Floyd and Jane Diane “Farnham” Benefield in Denison, Texas.
He attended Cooper Schools and was a 1988 graduate of Cooper High School. He attended the University of North Texas in Denison and Paris Junior College.
He worked for many years installing satellite systems for Dish Network. In later years he worked as a Ranch hand and General handyman.
Bart was a unique person. He lived the life he wanted on his terms. He will be missed. Bart was an animal lover. He loved hunting and fishing and observing wildlife. He had many unusual wildlife photos taken over the years.
Bart was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Benefield; aunt, Joyce Watkins; uncle, Paul Guffey; and aunt and uncle, Doyle and Mamie Jo Lile.
Bart is survived by his mother, Jane Benefield-Sloan; step-father, Crawford Sloan; son, Shannon White; uncle, James Watkins; aunt, Betty Lou Guffey; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and longtime special friend, Jennifer Barron.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
