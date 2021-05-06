MAY 4 to MAY 5
Paris Police Department
LaToya Lolita Brown, 32: Assault causing bodily injury.
Tanner Keith Dudley, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hallie Jo Allston, 40: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams.
Daniel Bryan Moody, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Ashley Matilda Perez, 37: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Cody Brentson Birdwell, 32: Resisting arrest/search/transport, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, forgery of government/national institution/money/security, criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Tiffany Lynn Anderson, 39: Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Raymond Todd Mitchell, 56: Assault causing bodily injury (two counts).
Jayden Xavier Dicken, 18: Failure to appear/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Lee Smith, 33: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), no liability insurance.
Jacob Ross Hunter, 32: Bench warrant/Burglary of a building.
Timothy Bryan Kennedy, 62: Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Constable Precinct 1
Billy Wayne Naylor, 34: Violation of parole.
Constable Precinct 4
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Bond surrender/accident involving damage to a vehicle, bond surrender/driving while intoxicated.
Justin Keith Sivils, 31: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Kacy Marie Mitchell, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
