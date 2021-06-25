Tena Joy Hussey, 65, of El Centro, California, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 19, 2021.
She passed away peacefully in her favorite place, her beach home in Ensenada, Mexico.
Services will be held at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas on Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the evening prior, Thursday, July 1.
Tena was born in Paris, Texas, to parents Brice Randel Stephens and Joy Robinson Stephens. She was a country girl at heart. As a girl, she spent her days riding horses, and sometimes bulls, caring for animals, roaming the country side with her best dog, Blacky and competed on the Honey Grove High School rodeo team in Barrel Racing.
Tena married her long time sweetheart David Hussey on April 7, 1995 and celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Some of her favorite pastimes included spending time on the beach in Ensenada with David, hanging out at home with all her grandchildren and she loved getting her home ready for Christmas time. Tena lived life to the fullest and, most of all, fiercely loved her family.
Tena worked at the Department of Social Services for 31 years. She began her tenure with the County of Imperial on June 13, 1988 as an Eligibility Worker I, quickly promoted to Social Worker I on Aug. 15, 1988, Social Worker III on Oct. 18, 1991 and Master’s Level Social Worker IV on April 13, 2007, within the Department of Children and Family Services. Tena began her Supervisory career on Nov. 15, 2013, at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, supporting staff and the facility with the transition of the Receiving Home between County Departments. She was instrumental with the transition of the facility from a 30-day group home, to a 10-day Temporary Shelter Facility. Tena was passionate about the work she did and went above and beyond for the children in her community. Every year during Christmas time, Tena fundraised for a Christmas Toy Drive for all the foster children and children in the probation community to ensure they received presents.
Tena was preceded in death by her parents, Brice and Joy Stephens; brother, Randel Stephens; and stepmother, Mary Goodman.
She leaves behind her husband, David Hussey; son, Matthew Rea and wife, Sierra; son, Lucas Rea and wife, Kristen; daughter, Sarah Hussey and husband, José; and son, Clinton Hussey; grandchildren, Clarissa Rea, Boden Rea, Blake Rea, Brady Rea, Emerson Wells, Lola Rea, Brice Rea, and Stasia Scheuermann; and great-grandchild, Severin Rea; sister, Linda Marrs and husband, David; nephews, Heath, J. Todd and Neal; sister-in-law, Rickie Stephens; nephew, Cody Stephens; and niece, Rancie Bernal; step-siblings, Bob Burris and Lou Anne Burris; mother-in-law, Julia Hussey; uncle, Dugan Robinson; aunt, Helen Robinson; and cousins, Jill Deen and Joe Robinson.
Floral arrangements can be sent through Paris Florist (903) 784-6629 or parisflorist.org.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.