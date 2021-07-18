The Reno Movies in the Park will have a free showing of “Trolls World Tour” on July 30 at the Reno Kiwanis Park, according Amanda Willows, a Reno Parks and Trails Committee member.
“Reno Volunteer Fire Department will be there serving burgers and chips for only $5 per plate,” she said. “Please join us for this great movie and delicious food, all for a great cause.”
The event will start at 7:45, but the movie will start at dark, Willows added. The next event from the group will be the Halloween Festival in October.
