UPDATE: Cecilia Alexus has been found.
____
Red River County Sheriff James Caldwell is turning to the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Cecilia Alexus was last seen in the Bagwell area at the Red River Valley Mennonite Church, 2784 FM 2573, when she walked away in an unknown direction. She is white with long blonde hair and green eyes and is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, according to a missing person's flyer.
She was last seen wearing an orange dress with a floral print and a red sweater. She wears glasses.
Anyone with information on Cecilia's whereabouts are asked to call the Red River County Sheriff's Office at 903-427-3838.
