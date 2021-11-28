Nominees for the 2021 History Maker of the Year Award will be announced Monday when Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Plans for Christmas at the Museum Dec. 11 at the Lamar County Historical Museum and a historical marker dedication for the Sanitarium of Paris on Coca-Cola property on Bonham Street will be announced.
Commissioners are expected to declare the week of Dec. 1 as “Tree of Angels” week in honor of crime victims and announce plans for an Angel ornament ceremony Dec. 5 at Farmer’s Market, 400 1st St SW. The tree will then be displayed at the courthouse.
The court is expected to approve the distribution of $380,000 in American Rescue Act funds to the county’s 19 volunteer fire departments, approve a homeland security grant application for a hazmat team detector and approve a transportation annex to the county’s emergency disaster plan.
In other business, the court is to receive a treasurer report for June, July, August, September and October along with a quarterly investment report, approve county auditor financial reports for August, September and October, let bids for the lease of approximately two acres of land adjacent to the Randy and Marsha Upchurch property at 9216 FM 195, and for the purchase of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel and the purchase of road materials.
Other agenda items include possible changes to the employee handbook to include Covid-19 leave policies, options for an annual Christmas party and employee tenure recognition and a report and possible action on repairs or needed repairs to county property.
