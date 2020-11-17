The City of Paris Sanitation Department will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
Normal collection will resume on Nov. 30.
The Compost Site will be closed on Nov. 26, Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.
For information, call 903-784-9266 or 903-784-9289.
