The Helpful Honda team from North Texas Honda Dealers is seeking a local teacher to honor and reward in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Teachers across the region have risen to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to continue educating children. The Helpful Honda annual Helpful Teacher Appreciation Awards honor those efforts. The North Texas Honda Dealers will bring deserving teachers thousands of dollars in their dream supplies or what they most need help with during this time.
To nominate a teacher, virtual or in-person, share their story on Facebook at NTXHondaDealers, and the teacher could be surprised during Teacher Appreciation Week. The deadline for nominations is April 1.
(0) comments
