Jacky Ray Woodall, 71, of Klondike, Texas, died Tuesday April 20, 2021.
Memorial services are set for 4 p.m., Friday, April 23, at Cooper First Baptist Church with Levi Barcus officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Delta Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today at the funeral home.
