Travis Hamil, age 89, of Bagwell, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Mrs. Hamil was born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Red River County to Aubrey Carlton and Anna Mae Burks Ford.
Mrs. Travis enjoyed cooking and being outdoors. She loved planting flowers in her flower gardens.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Robert Hamil; three sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Vincent, of Paris; her son, Robert D. Hamil and wife, Ginger, of Houston; her sister, Audrey Ann Hawley, of Bagwell; three grandchildren, Neal Hamil and wife, Allie, of Magnolia, Travis Vincent and Runi Duvall, of Austin and Chelsea Brewer and husband, Billy Ray, of Timpson; six great-grandchildren, Raylan, Brinley, Layton, Bo, Devin and Emma; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, under the pavilion at Woodland Cemetery with the Rev. Neal Seaborn officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Mike Ford, Carlton Alley, Robert D. Hamil, Neal Hamil, Travis Vincent and Billy Brewer.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the cemetery.
