Janice Asbery McFatridge, 70, of Arthur City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 2, 2021 in Dallas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Midway Assembly of God, with the Rev. Mickey Kelley and the Rev. Billy Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born on May 3, 1951 in Paris, Texas a daughter of Horace and Ruby Carroll Asbery. She was a homemaker and was a retired office manager of Mac’s Electric and was a member of Midway Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Gabriel McFatridge; and brothers, John Asbery and Jerry Asbery.
Janice is survived by her husband, Ralph Lee McFatridge; children, Connie Adams and husband, Clay, Jason McFatridge and wife, Kimberly and Ralph Lee McFatridge Jr. and wife, Dianna: grandchildren, Morgan Adams, Evan Adams, Ashleigh McFatridge, Jacie McFatridge, Kaden McFatridge, Amber McFatridge, Brandon McFatridge, Andrew McFatridge and Kaylie McFatridge; great-grandchildren, Remington McFatridge and Semara McFatridge; sisters, Carol Guess and Sue Carey; and a brother, Joel Asbery.
