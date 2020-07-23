Though the music and friendship will continue, a light went out on Hearne Street last week. The owners of the High Strung Bluegrass venue have announced they have sold the building.
“It’s a bittersweet situation,” co-owner Whiz Creighton said. “Several had told us it was the best kept secret in Paris.”
For the past 14 years, Bo and Whiz Creighton and Pat Conrad and Hugh Jones have opened their doors to bluegrass players nationwide to come fiddle a tune on the stage, but attendance had dwindled and then a pandemic had everyone staying at home, The four have turned their keys over to someone else, selling the venue that has hosted some very well-known bluegrass artists, including Wade White, Bradley Walker and Bill Grant, who held his own bluegrass festival in Hugo, Oklahoma.
“High Strung Bluegrass had made a lot of pleasure for a lot of people,” Whiz Creighton said. “Covid-19 pretty well shut us down. … Our last show was in February. We didn’t want anybody to get sick.”
He got into bluegrass in the early 2000s, Bo Creighton said.
“I had never been to a festival until 2000,” he said. Throughout his life, he’s always played country music. That music festival in Hugo changed his life. “When I heard what they did, I really became hooked on it.”
The pair were friends with Conrad and Jones, and they played together. Then in July 2006, Conrad said they decided to open their own venue.
“We always met at someone’s house, and there was never enough room,” Conrad said. “I found this building, and I said, ‘I want you to look at this.’
“We decided to bring that music to Paris.”
They opened their doors at least once a week for a bluegrass jam session, and once a month they had a concert. The venue never made a lot of money because money wasn’t the point.
“We didn’t charge admission. We took donations and we sold coffee and popcorn to keep the lights on,” Conrad said. “For a lot of seniors, that was their escape.
“It’s a love of the music. It’s sure not a monetary thing.”
People from several parts of the country came to play.
“We’d have as many as 25 people on stage and a hundred people in the audience,” Conrad said.
The venue saw regulars from the Dallas and Texarkana areas come to the weekly jam sessions.
“We had this one Texas guy, he said after they played, ‘Wow, it’s fun to play here. This audience makes me feel like I’m Rickey Skaggs,’” Bo Creighton said. “We had a guest band every month, and always their response was they loved to play here because the audience made them feel great and welcome.”
The building at 18 Hearne St. also sits along the last brick road in Paris, according to Conrad, and one of their players even wrote a song about it.
“He would tear up (whenever he played it),” she said. “He just loved it. There’s a lot of memories. That’s what we were there for.”
The venue had also seen musicians nurtured into their careers, he added, with people starting at the venue and then just growing as a musician, even his wife.
Up until he took up bluegrass, his wife had “never played an instrument.”
“She began playing the upright bass,” Bo Creighton said, “and she became very good at it. I’m very proud of that.”
Famous bluegrass musician Bill Grant became a dear friend, he said, and the group even played at his bluegrass festival when another band cancelled.
Though the four owned the building, the High Strung Bluegrass Band was the Creightons, Conrad and Jack Marshall.
“I’m very thankful for that,” Bo Creighton said.
The building has been sold, Conrad said, but they don’t know what the new owner wants to do with it.
“The building is a great old building,” she said, adding she hoped it would still be used as a music venue. “It was definitely a good run. It really fit our music. I hope the next person takes it and runs with it.”
