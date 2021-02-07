Feb. 1-5 was National School Counseling Week, and North Lamar ISD campuses recognized the tremendous impact their school counselors have in helping students achieve school success and planning careers.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling who shoulder many responsibilities. They are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world. They focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development, and they work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
Counselors serving at North Lamar are Shannon Ausmus and Debbie Clark at the high school, Marla Anderson and Kathy Barker at Stone Middle School, Keitha Chalupa at Bailey Intermediate, Tiffany Page at Aaron Parker, Tracey Prunty at Everett and Shawna Brown at Higgins.
“We want to thank our amazing counselors for everything they do,” said Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson. “Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Barker go above and beyond to help our students here at Stone. They are greatly appreciated!”
Aaron Parker Principal Kristin Hughes said “Mrs. Page is always working hard to meet our students’ and families’ needs. The students love her and enjoy her guidance lessons.”
The staff at Bailey said that Chalupa is an outstanding counselor and friend to all. They say she devotes her time, heart and soul to all staff and students daily. She reaches above and beyond to balance not only counseling staff and students, but navigates and guides educators on their roles and responsibilities with testing and preparation. Chalupa pilots many different programs and her peers say she is superior with parent communication. She is willing to step into any role presented at any time. Chalupa, they say, is the heart of Bailey that keeps the campus beating.
Everett Principal Lora Sanders added by saying of Everett’s counselor, “Mrs. Prunty has dedicated her life to serving students through public education. She truly loves her job and always goes above and beyond to help and care for our Everett students!”
Reach out this week and let a school counselor know what a great job they’re doing with our students and staff.
