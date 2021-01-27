Larry E. Buster was born on Oct. 8, 1952 in Clarksville, Texas.
He attended Clarksville, Crockett and Paris High School.
Larry was as stubborn as a goat and as smart as a mule. He was an excellent salesman but much preferred the job of cowboy. He could raise, ride and train any horse and he and Jackie raised two Grand Champion Palomino Quarter horses. His house was decorated with tall trophies, luxury boot wear and cowboy hats.
Aside from being a consummate cowboy, Larry was a wonderful husband, daddy and granddaddy. He raised his family to be strong and loyal.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jackie Buster; his son, Casey Buster; grandson, Justyn Buster; father, Howard Skaggs and step-mother, Kayla; sister, Deb Johnson and her husband, Rick; as well as many nieces and nephews.
It is by his request that no public services will be held and he would want you to know that he did not die of Covid.
