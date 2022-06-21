The local chapter of the NAACP looked back at the nation’s history and recognized strides made in the quest for racial equality, and acknowledged how far the country still has to go in that regard when they celebrated their 22nd annual Freedom Banquet on Saturday.
Paris native Carolyn Jean Reese Brown was the keynote speaker and gave a brief history of the NAACP and key moments in civil rights history. Throughout her address, she used the running motif and metaphor of a car trip, asking “Are we there yet,” with each stride taken.
Brown broke the history of the NAACP, and the fight for racial equality, into three distinct phases.
The first, she said, was the turn of the 20th century, when segregation was very much in full effect.
“Jim Crow was the new style of injustice,” she said. “My parents and grandparents were participants in that system, until they were able to buy their own land.
“A 1908 riot in Springfield, Illinois, sparked a flame and seven or eight concerned humanitarians wanted to bring change. They wanted to end injustice and inequality in our country.”
Brown went on to tell how those humanitarians held a large, national conference that ultimately led to the formation of the NAACP.
In the first phase of the NAACP, Brown said, the organization grew at an exponential rate, and had thousands of members within a matter of years and branches all throughout the country.
The second phase of the fight for racial equality was largely marked by the civil rights movement of the 1960s, with leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall and others.
“During that time, the NAACP was a force to be reckoned with,” Brown said. “In 1954, Thurgood Marshall, of the NAACP legal defense team, won Brown vs. Topeka, Kansas Board of Education before the Supreme Court, and school segregation became illegal. … Thurgood Marshall a few years later also became the first African American to step on that same Supreme Court.”
Because of the work done by civil rights leaders, Brown said, strides were taken that included voting rights laws, the desegregation of schools and buses and more.
The third phase covers the modern day, Brown said. Leaders of this phase include former President Barack Obama and recent appointee to the Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson.
While Brown celebrated the strides taken and the barriers broken by African Americans over the years, she also highlighted the areas that work still needed to be done, including recent legislation throughout the country to restrict access to voting.
“The right to vote is being threatened now like never before,” she said. “What happened?”
Brown also talked about what it means to be a hero, saying that heroes don’t need to be famous to be heroes.
She named several friends and family members she considered heroes, including sister Joan Mathis, a longtime educator and prominent local community member.
“We know she’s been honored many times,” Brown said. “But now she has a whole park named after her. … Colin Powell once said, ‘We need to stop to take care of each other; help someone,’ he said.”
Robert High, chair of the local NAACP chapter, thanked those in attendance for coming, saying that the high turnout is especially impressive given the number of delays the banquet went through, first being canceled in 2021 and then postponed earlier in 2022.
“It’s because you care,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.