Claude Smith Jones left this earth to walk with Jesus on Dec. 17, 202,1 at the age of 92.
A celebration of his life will be at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ on Monday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Claude was born in Powderly, Texas, to Melvin Howard and Mary Ann Smith Jones on Aug. 9, 1929. He was the third of four sons. His older brothers were Roy Robert and Troy Howard, and his younger brother was Leo Cleburne. Claude graduated from Powderly High School in 1945 and furthered his education at Paris Junior College. He started farm work in high school, picking cucumbers, baling and hauling hay and raising and thrashing peanuts. He also bought, shelled and sold pecans each fall and winter for several years while working for Mr. Ed Lindsay at the Texas Pecan Company. After he got fed up with pecans, he spent time peddling insurance for American National Insurance and worked for the Texas Highway Department. He also worked part time for the Paris Boys Club.
Claude joined the National Guard in 1948 and served in the 111th Medical Battalion of the 49th Armored Division, retiring as an E-6 in 1956. Finally, he settled into a position with Babcock and Wilcox and worked there until he retired in 1987, after 34 years and two weeks of service. During his free time, Claude volunteered for Boys Baseball of Paris (board of directors, president), Breakfast Optimist Club in the ’60s, and the Noon Optimist Club in the ’70s and ’80s. He served as president of both the B&W Employees Association and the B&W Management Club.
Claude married Myrna Gwen Ramsey at Primitive Baptist Church in Paris, Texas, on May 15, 1949. They were blessed with two sons, Butch and Cody Valley, and one daughter, Gwen Ann.
His second marriage was to Mary Lou Wilson Brown on June 25, 1971, at her house in Paris. As a result of this marriage, he was blessed with another daughter when he adopted Kaye Lynne Brown, and she became the fourth Jones child.
Claude was preceded in death by both of his parents, all three brothers, and sister in-law Bernie Jones. He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Butch (Michelle); and grandchildren Kacy (Dana), Kassidy (Ula), Kody Lee and Karley Davita; son, Cody and grandchildren, Dustin Hilliard, Catie, Max, Jon Mallory and Nick Blount (Whitney); daughter, Gwen Ciempka (John) and granddaughter, Brianne Allmon (Patrick); daughter, Kaye Lynne Ramirez (Santos) and grandchildren, Alex (Hondro) and Ruben; and great-grandchildren, Harper Jones, Campbell Jones, Oliver Jones, Landon Jones, Ella Maxwell, Ivie Allmon, Elonia Allmon, Brandon Allmon, Kloie Allmon, Rayleigh Allmon, Levi Allmon, Anslee Ramirez, Jackson Ramirez, Aiden Adamson, Payton Adamson and Evellyn Blount.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary and Ruth; cousin, E.L. Smith; several nieces and nephews; very special and dear friends, Ginger Farmer and Cathy Skidmore and “Sweet Dorothy,” who was always very kind and helpful to him.
Special thanks to all his friends at B&W that helped make his job so much easier, and to everyone else that helped in general. He never could have lived so long without his friends. Finally, a special thanks to Summit Hospice and Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for taking care of Pops.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Coach Jones’s Former White Sox Little Leaguers: Pitcher Johnny Wright, Catcher Pete Flynn, 1B Monty Emerson, 2B Phil Wilson, SS Kem Wright, 3B Billy Westbrooks, LF Dwight “Whitey” Smith, CF Ricky Wright and RF Craig Keenum.
