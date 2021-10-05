Children ages 4 to 15 are invited to take part in the Paris Public Library’s annual Pumpkin Exhibit.
There is no entry fee for the exhibit and this event is not a contest, but only one pumpkin per child will be accepted.
To enter, exhibitors must use their own pumpkin, of any size, and decorate it in a manner of the child’s choosing — any design, any medium or material. However, no carved pumpkins will be accepted.
“Please do not carve or hollow out your pumpkin,” said Tracy Clark, children’s librarian. “That speeds up the rotting process and can cause a yucky smell in our library. If pumpkins get mushy or moldy while on display, they will be thrown away.”
To enter the exhibition, bring decked-out pumpkins to the Children’s Room at the Paris Public Library from now until Oct. 27. Each entrant will get to pick one free book from Clark’s book cart.
Entrants can retrieve their pumpkins, if they wish, after Nov. 5. Call 903-785-8531 for more information.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.