Paris police responded to the 2400 block of West Cherry Street at 9:22 a.m. Monday in reference to a burglary of a home. The complainant reported that the unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through an unlocked door. Police said the suspect(s) stole electronics, cash and a television.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
