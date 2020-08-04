There are now 127 active cases of Covid-19 in Lamar County, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
In total, the county has confirmed 642 Covid-19 cases since testing began in March. Of those, 472 are considered to be recovered. There have been 17 deaths and 26 cases confirmed by antibody tests, according to the data. All but the first seven cases in the county are considered community spread.
Test results reported Tuesday include the case of a 58-year-old man, and a 43-year-old man's antibody confirmation.
The virus has infected more women than men in Lamar County. The data shows 396 women have Covid-19 confirmations to 246 men. The age and gender breakdown includes:
- 0-9: 7 males, 8 females
- 10-19: 11 males, 24 females
- 20-29: 51 males, 81 females
- 30-39: 37 males, 67 females
- 40-49: 26 males, 64 females
- 50-59: 58 males, 53 females
- 60-69: 30 males, 38 females
- 70-79: 13 males, 33 females
- 80-plus: 13 males, 28 females
