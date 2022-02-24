Death Notices For Thursday, February 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David L Butler, of Clarksville Nursing Center died on Feb. 20, 2022; Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.Mary Jo Barker, 79, of Deport, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Jake Rempel died on Feb. 22, 2022; Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home David L Butler Death Notice Mary Jo Barker Fry Clarksville Nursing Center Jake Rempel Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers Paris-Lamar County Health District plans Covid-19 testing Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from Covid Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekClarksville’s Ward looking into 4-day school weekFinding her family: After learning she was adopted, Paris woman finds father through DNA siteArea schools to close because of inclement weatherWar could affect North Lamar constructionRivercrest names new superintendent, other promotionsGary Lee NashMichael Lynn KyleRussia attacks Ukraine:‘Full scale war’ shatters European peace; defiant Putin warns US, NATO not to interveneFreddie Wayne Blassingame Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
