It’s important to Paris Regional Medical Center to give back to the community, and the holiday season brings special opportunities for service.
Last month, the hospital’s nutrition services team, led by Director James Hall, spent three days and more than 80 manhours preparing the meal for the Community Thanksgiving with Christians in Action that takes place downtown each year. With that food, more than 500 people were blessed with a hot meal, plus hundreds more as staff delivered the leftovers to the Salvation Army for distribution.
“We cherish these times to be able to work together to spread joy throughout our town,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “For decades, and especially through the pandemic, our community has supported us, our team members and the many changes we have gone through. In the same way, we truly value being able to return that support and appreciation through community service.”
Additionally, team members contributed roughly 100 boxes of stuffing to the annual stuffing drive for the Downtown Food Pantry, and administration gifted more than 800 turkeys/hams to our team members, the annual tradition Hyde started as a way to say “thank you” to staff in the season of gratitude. Like years past, the 100 remaining hams were donated to the Downtown Food Pantry.
The hospital’s mission is “Making Communities Healthier,” and while having ready access to food may be taken for granted, hospital staff know how important nutrition is for a healthy body and that many neighbors can greatly benefit from good food. The hospital is proud and honored to contribute to our community’s health — in more ways than one, Hyde said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.