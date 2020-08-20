Aug. 18 to Aug. 19
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 18
12:16 to 12:33 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
10:37 to 10:44 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Aug. 19
1:53 to 2:06 a.m., 1432 26h St. NE.
8:02 to 8:52 p.m., 1257 E. Sherman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 18
3:11 to 3:50 p.m., 2000 NE Loop 286.
7:12 to 7:43 p.m., 2900 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 19
7:54 to 8:06 pa.m., 50 23rd
St. NW.
4:33 to 4:46 p.m., 2020 Lamar Ave.
7:33 to 7:44 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 18
2:01 to 2:23 p.m., 240 30th St. NE.
Aug. 19
12:15 to 12:38 p.m., 2400 N. Main St.
Public Service
Aug. 18
8:16 to 8:30 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
Aug. 19
7:27 to 9:33 p.m., 7th St. SW/SW Loop 286.
