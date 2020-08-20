Fire and rescue

Aug. 18 to Aug. 19

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Aug. 18

12:16 to 12:33 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.

10:37 to 10:44 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

Aug. 19

1:53 to 2:06 a.m., 1432 26h St. NE.

8:02 to 8:52 p.m., 1257 E. Sherman St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Aug. 18

3:11 to 3:50 p.m., 2000 NE Loop 286.

7:12 to 7:43 p.m., 2900 NE Loop 286.

First Responder-Paris

Aug. 19

7:54 to 8:06 pa.m., 50 23rd

St. NW.

4:33 to 4:46 p.m., 2020 Lamar Ave.

7:33 to 7:44 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

Haz-Mat Incident

Aug. 18

2:01 to 2:23 p.m., 240 30th St. NE.

Aug. 19

12:15 to 12:38 p.m., 2400 N. Main St.

Public Service

Aug. 18

8:16 to 8:30 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

Aug. 19

7:27 to 9:33 p.m., 7th St. SW/SW Loop 286.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.