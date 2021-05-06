Paris police spoke with a fraud complainant at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported she had reported her wallet stolen on May 1 to the Choctaw Tribal Police and since that time, someone had used her debit and credit cards at three different locations in Paris.
The incidents are under investigation.
Woman jailed after probation revoked
Ashley Matilda Perez, 37, of Paris, was arrested in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday on three Lamar County warrants. One of the warrants was a felony motion to revoke probation on a possession of a controlled substance conviction.
Perez was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested six persons on Wednesday.
(0) comments
