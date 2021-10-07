Fields of Faith, a national student-to-student ministry movement, will host one of its annual events in Paris at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Love Civic Center parking lot, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
Evolving from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fields of Faith began in 2002 in Oklahoma, and since then the annual interdenominational assembly, which features speakers, concessions and music, has allowed students in hundreds of towns large and small to share their testimonials with other students and challenge them to apply the Bible as their “game plan for life.”
“This year’s adult speaker is Jerry Roberts, an amazing man of God doing great things all throughout our community,” said Susan Chennault, event organizer. “He has just been on ‘The 700 Club’ sharing his testimony as well. We have multiple youth speakers from many different churches this year. In fact, 10 different churches will be represented on the stage this year in speaking, prayer or reading scripture. The worship band is also coming together from multiple churches.”
The event happens on the same date, the second Wednesday of October, each year. After a number of years of meeting on local high school football fields, Paris’ Fields of Faith was moved last year to the parking lot of Love Civic Center, where it will meet again this year.
“A concession stand will be available, with burgers, chips and drinks provided by Wifires Communications and the proceeds will go to NE Texas Foster and Adoption Families Inc.,” Chennault said.
This year’s theme is “Keep The Faith” and “Be the hands and feet of Jesus,” and it is to honor local health care workers and to remind them they are seen by the community and they are appreciated, Chennault added.
For information, visit Fields of Faith Paris Texas on Facebook or call Susan McEntire at 903-517-1559.
