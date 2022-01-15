William Joe Doss “JoeBoy”, age 65, was born on March 29, 1956.
He went to be with Jesus our Lord and Savior on Dec. 14, 2021. Joe was residing in Prattsville, Arkansas with best friend Carolyn Winkle.
Joe was born in Memphis, Texas where he was raised and graduated High School.
Joe was always surrounded by friends and loved ones. Everyone loved JoeBoy. All those who knew him can affirm that there was never a dull moment around him. Joe enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and any good company that would laugh with him. His favorite times were spent on the road behind the handlebars of one of his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Anyone who spent much time around Joe was soon to follow him on a motorcycle of their own as Joe showed them the freedom of the open road. Joe was always willing to take others under his wing and show them the good times that can be had by “stopping to smell the roses”.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Doss; two brothers, Eddie and Curtis Doss.
He is survived by his mother, Victoria Ryan; sisters, Carolyn Doss Kirkendoll and Vicki Briolat; daughter, Lacey Doss; numerous family and friends.
Joe was cremated and a memorial service is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Paris, Texas.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.