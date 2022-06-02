Patsy Ruth Dickerson Dennis

Patsy Ruth Dickerson Dennis

Patsy Ruth Dickerson Dennis, 87, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

A funeral service has been set for Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. Private interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom.

Pat married Alvis “Butch” Dennis on Dec. 8, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas.

She retired from the Water Department of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was a member of Blossom Church of God.

She is survived by her children, Mark Dennis and Stacie, and Kerry Dennis; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Sharon Minton and husband, Clay, for their love and care over the last two years. Also, a special thanks to the nurses and aides of On Call Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dennis family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.

