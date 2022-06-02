Patsy Ruth Dickerson Dennis, 87, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
A funeral service has been set for Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. Private interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom.
Pat married Alvis “Butch” Dennis on Dec. 8, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas.
She retired from the Water Department of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was a member of Blossom Church of God.
She is survived by her children, Mark Dennis and Stacie, and Kerry Dennis; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Sharon Minton and husband, Clay, for their love and care over the last two years. Also, a special thanks to the nurses and aides of On Call Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dennis family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.