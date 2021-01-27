Curtis Lee Freeman, 75, of Paris passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Paris.
A graveside service is set for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. Pastor Billy Norris will officiate. Friends and family are invited to stop by the funeral home on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to sign the guest book.
Curtis was born on June 6, 1945, to Robert E. Lee and Maggie Carroll Freeman, in Paris.
Curtis married the love of his life Sandra Kay Braswell on April 8, 1965. They went on to live a life filled with love and happiness.
He was in the National Guard and retired from Camp Maxey as a mechanic in 1991 after 30 years of service. Curtis was a strong-willed and stubborn man, but he had a kind heart. He was a hard worker. He was a devoted loving husband and a kind compassionate Dad. To his grandchildren, he was the best PaPaw you could ever have! He was a master wood craftsman, an avid fisherman and a skilled designer of cakes, even the occasional wedding cake.
Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Billie Jo Graham; and brother-in-law, Teddy Staggs.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Michelle Brazeal and husband, Jeff; sons, Sean Freeman and wife, Janell and Curtis Freeman and wife, Geanie; grandchildren, Brandon Brazeal, Rachel Beaird and husband, Alec, Andrew Freeman, Mandy Freeman and Ashleigh Freeman; sisters, Patricia Roberts and husband, Mike and Priscilla Staggs; niece, Sherry Kay Willhite; nephew, Michael O’Dea; and special furry friend and companion, Abbie.
