Barbara Ann McDowra, 87, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at The Home Place of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Mike Merritt and Duane Hamil officiating. Music will be provided by Wade White. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Barbara, the daughter of Thomas Frank Malone and Allie Mae Harris Malone was born on Jan. 17, 1935, in Paris.
She graduated from East Lamar High School. On Feb. 11, 1956, she married Reginald McDowra, building 36 years of family and memories before his death on June 30, 1992.
She worked several years at the Lamar County Courthouse for the Lamar County Tax Assessor Collector. Later she owned and operated McDowra Grocery in Pattonville. Barbara always served others; she was in charge of the community flowers at Pattonville when a member of the community passed away, she was secretary/treasurer for the Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department and secretary for Pattonville Water Supply. She was a member of The Cowboy Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reginald; and her brother, Charles “Buddy” Malone.
Survivors include three sons, Reggie McDowra and wife, Jaleta, Keith McDowra and wife, Ammie and Thomas McDowra and wife, Toni; grandchildren, Chris McDowra and wife, Rebecca, Pam Whitaker and husband, Eric, Nicholas McDowra, Brock McDowra and Milissa, Justin McDowra, Jakob McDowra, Alec McDowra, Zac Williams and wife, Dara, Tracy Scott and Kevin Hall and Carly Crow and husband, Tim; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph, Kia and Joshua McDowra, Dakota and Kenzee McDowra, Jayden, Jake and Jace Whitaker, Nick Jr. and Bentley McDowra, Hannah Upchurch and Garrett Fletcher; a sister-in-law, Sue Malone; and two nephews, Tommy Malone and wife, Marsha and Tony Malone and wife, Debbie; along with many friends.
Casket bearers will be Mike Clement, Lewis Merritt, Randy Connot, David Bryan, Brock McDowra and Justin McDowra.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Linda Hood, all the staff at The Home Place and Platinum Hospice for the care and attention given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 96, Pattonville, TX 75468.
