William Lewis “Bill” Scholl, 76, of Paris, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at The Cowboy Church in the Camp, 786 CR 42570, Paris, TX 75462, with Duane Hamil and Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Bill, the son of Aurelin Lewis Scholl and Hazel Inez Towler, was born June 13, 1945, in San Diego, California.
He graduated from Hall High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, and attended Arkansas Tech University and the Oklahoma Military Academy. Following a short time working with a finance company in Texarkana, he accepted a position with the State of Texas working with the Department of Human Services. That career began in Bonham, Texas. Bill transferred to Paris in 1976, with the attorney generals Office, where he remained until he retired in 1999, with twenty-six and one half years service.
Bill was a community leader and had many interests. He was a sports writer for The Paris News, an Eagle Scout and was an umpire. Bill was a long standing member of the Paris Optimist Club where he coached football and influenced hundreds of children, and to this day many refer to him as “Coach.” Lots of kids will remember him for giving “fist bumps.” Bill was a former North Lamar band and football booster president. Bill loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and watching college football with his buddies. He was a church elder, and was the second president for Habitat for Humanity, where he was responsible for the building of the first two habitat houses in Paris.
Bill was a member of The Cowboy Church in the Camp. He had recently been nominated for the Community Kindness Award. Following retirement, he was a substitute teacher at several area schools and worked for the USDA as an enumerator.
Bill was an avid gardener and won first place at the county fair last year with his tomatoes. He loved to cook and was known by many as “the muffin man” as he baked and delivered muffins. He was also a pilot.
His parents and a granddaughter, Madalyn Nicole Rember, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, LaVerne Jones Scholl, whom he married on April 5, 1968, building 53 years of family and memories; three children, Troy Scholl and wife, Amy, of Sumner, Luke Scholl and wife, Kristi, of Pilot Point, and Angela Rember and Michael Quinley of Paris; grandchildren, Erin Scholl, Beau Rember, Blake Rember, Brice Rember, Logan Scholl, Riley Scholl and Kennedy Scholl; a sister, Susan Pointer and husband, Jerry; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Roff, Roxie Bledsoe and husband, Kent, Frances Dixon and husband Rick, Elywnn Watkins and the late Rose Ann and Harold Watkins and wife Donna; along with many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends. Bill had a special relationship with his cousins, Dr. Gary Ice (Becky), Dr. Gene Ice (Rosalyn), Wanda Booth and his late cousin, Major Jack Booth.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Martin, Cody Reeves, Jeff Wyles, Danny Rowell, Brad Snell, Bryan Taylor, Will Rember, Dr. Drew Temple, Robert Vandygriff and Eran Yoder. Honorary casket bearers will be Bill’s grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Cowboy Church in the Camp, 786 CR 42570, Paris, TX 75462, Paris Optimist Baseball Player Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 101, Paris, TX 75461 or the charity of one’s choice in Bill’s memory.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
