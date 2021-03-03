Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said he has chosen to keep the district's mask policy in place after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas economy would reopen at 100% and lifted a mask mandate yesterday, set to start March 10.
Ward said he made the decision out of concern for his students and teachers, as most of the district's teachers have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. He said the Clarksville community has been supportive of his decision thus far.
"Please stay vigilant even as we hopefully are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Ward wrote in a Facebook post.
