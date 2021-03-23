For the record cuffs
Paris Police Department

Zakhari Jamar Tolbert, 38: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Kenneth Carnell Dawson, 36: Assault causes bodily injury family violence, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Koal Milner, 21: Driving while intoxicated.

Harley Fornetta Carroll, 19: Judgement nisi/injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.

Anthony Keith Good, 54: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

