Reno Monster Mash 2021

RENO — The Reno Parks and Trails committee has big plans for the upcoming Monster Mash. But to bring life to those plans the organizers need help.

Vendors, volunteers, candy and other items are needed.

To help out a good cause and make this year’s scarefest a big success, call the city and ask for Tricia Smith or Mary Payne at 903-785-6581.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

