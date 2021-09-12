RENO — The Reno Parks and Trails committee has big plans for the upcoming Monster Mash. But to bring life to those plans the organizers need help.
Vendors, volunteers, candy and other items are needed.
To help out a good cause and make this year’s scarefest a big success, call the city and ask for Tricia Smith or Mary Payne at 903-785-6581.
