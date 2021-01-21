Lt. Col. Allen West is scheduled to visit Paris for a Patriot Rally at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St., at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event, hosted by the Association of Lamar County Republicans, is open to the public. West is the Texas Republican Party chairman. He’ll be joined by Fran Rhodes, president of the True Texas Project, who also will speak.
In the case of rain, the rally will move indoors to Building C, organizers said.
