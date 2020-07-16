Months into the coronavirus pandemic that’s sickened more than 275,000 Texans, including more than 800 in the Red River Valley, residents are expressing a high degree of confidence in Paris Regional Medical Center’s ability to handle the virus.
That was the result of a time-limited online poll Tuesday that saw nearly 300 votes cast in a matter of hours. More than half of the respondents — 54% —said they were confident or very confident in the local hospital’s efforts, while just 36% felt otherwise. An additional 10% expressed a neutral opinion.
It’s an important finding that helps the hospital understand how well the public is receiving its messaging about the efforts it has undertaken to control the virus where infected patients are being treated and about what the public can do to help slow the virus’s spread, thereby limiting the chances of overwhelming the facility.
With public trust in American institutions eroding — the government and newspapers included — it’s absolutely critical to know that when the administrators, doctors and nurses of our one and only hospital talk, people listen. PRMC has spent weeks talking with the community through advertisements and guest commentaries, all in an effort to convey that yes, they are treating Covid-19 patients, and yes, the hospital remains a safe place to seek medical treatment.
That wouldn’t be true without the hard work and dedication of the men and women there serving on the front lines of this pandemic — everyone from doctors to nurses to aides to custodians. Working in a hospital has always been challenging, and the pandemic has amplified those challenges. The PRMC staff have not backed down.
Paris Regional has spent years investing in itself and focusing on high-quality patient care. In 2018 alone, the hospital invested millions in its HVAC systems — a necessity in Texas — received a state designation as Texas Ten Step Facility, denoting the hospital’s focus on the importance of encouraging breastfeeding for newborns and infants, and was certified as a Level 3 Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In discussing the pandemic with The Paris News, PRMC CEO Steve Hyde said the hospital has admitted 140 Covid-19 positive patients since coronavirus was discovered in the region. And the average number of patients with coronavirus staying there is between 10 and 15. As of Sunday, 12 of the hospital’s 16 potential ICU beds were used with Covid ICU patients in 70% of them, Hyde said. Other Covid-19 patients are housed in special areas of the hospital, all with negative pressure rooms so that air from those rooms does not circulate within the hospital.
All of this hard work, focus on care and transparency has been rewarded with the public’s trust, and that trust couldn’t have come at a better time.
Klark Byrd
