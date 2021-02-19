Paris police responded to the 10 block of 31st Street NW at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in reference to someone shooting at a house.
The complainant said they heard several gunshots and saw a black vehicle drive away from the area. Upon further investigation, a bullet hole was found in the garage door, police said.
No one was injured in the incident and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
