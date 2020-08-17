Vernon Leon Bunn, age 79, of the Glory community passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
He was born on June 26, 1941 in Leachville, Arkansas to Claud Bunn and Irene Hitt Bunn, the sixth of seven children. He lived in many places in Arkansas and Alabama while growing up. Following the example of his many older siblings, Vernon joined the military (Air Force) to escape working in the cotton fields.
After being discharged, he found his way to Texas where he met the love of his life, Toy Rasor. They were married after only dating for three months and that marriage lasted for almost 58 years. Through the good and bad and in-between, they loved one another deeply. They had two children, Jerry and Susan (Susie).
Vernon was a jack of all trades who knew a little about a lot, and a lot about even more. We joked many times that he couldn’t leave us until cloning was perfected, because we couldn’t do without him. Throughout the many jobs he had, perhaps the one he enjoyed most was running two stalls at Gene’s Flea Market and visiting with the people who wandered through. After it closed, he opened stalls at the Antique Mall and Remember When Antiques where he could sometimes be found discussing items in his collection or a piece of antique glass with potential customers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Toy Rasor Bunn; his children, Jerry and Deb Bunn, of Frisco, Texas; Susan Tarrant and Barry Marshall, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Tarrant and Jillian Matson, Matthew Bunn and Lance Marshall; and his sister, Loretta Bunn Hardy, of Elaine, Arkansas; brother-in-law, James Lee Carson and wife, Sherry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard, Harvey and Claud Avery Bunn; and sisters, Doris Bunn Ligon and Margie Bunn Johnson.
Graveside services have been set for Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McDonald Cemetery, under the direction of Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather to share stories and special memories as we say “Goodbye for now” to this man we so dearly loved. No formal visitation has been set. Family requests face masks to be worn and to observe social distancing while at the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bunn family at fry-gibbs.com.
