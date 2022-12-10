Boyd Lane Hurt Dec 10, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Boyd Lane Hurt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boyd Lane Hurt,73, of Clarksville, Texas and Mt. Ida, Arkansas passed away on Thursday,Nov. 24, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1949, to Ruth (Wright) and Jimmy Hurt inClarksville, Texas. He married Teela Bowers on Nov. 28, 1969. He attendedClarksville schools and graduated from Paris High School in 1967. Boyd founded theCourthouse Players, who performed at the Red River County Fall Bazaar for many years.He was also the founder and director of the Old Church Theater, bringing local andnationally known entertainers to Clarksville for monthly performances.He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Teela Hurt; onedaughter, Julie Davidson and husband, Gary; two grandsons, Jarod Davidson and wife,Dayna and Wesley Davidson and wife, Codi; three great grandchildren, Jeremiah, RuthAnn, and Madilyn Davidson; one sister, Beth Wilburn and husband, Roy; nephew, TerryLester, and children, Connor and Marlee Lester. Also surviving are his beloved dogs,Dixie, Kenzie, Arlis, and Lucky.Boyd leaves for his family and friends to remember and cherish, his love, his quick wit,and his musical talent. According to his wishes, there will be no funeral service.Memorials may be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, in care of Vivian Dishman, 601CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462 or to the Red River County Humane Society, P.O. Box 45,Clarksville, TX 75426. Arrangements are under the direction of Thornton Funeral Servicein Mt. Ida. Guest register at thorntonfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boyd Lane Hurt Law Show Zoology Music Clarksville Texas Ida Ruth Marlee Lester Terry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKristi HodgkissCurtis James ThrelkeldSpiralWeld named Texas Small Employer of the YearArea church leaders dismiss Methodist breakawaysMelba Ruth JumperEula Jeanne BrownPatsy Ann Bell MilfordFREE TO READ: Good Nabers:Family shares Christmas spiritHomer Lee SmithFREE TO READ: Bank official to receive honor:First Federal CEO to get Distinguished Service Award Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.